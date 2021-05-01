S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.55-12.75 EPS.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.39. 1,492,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.69 and its 200 day moving average is $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $281.07 and a 12 month high of $394.93.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.