S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.40. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.550-12.750 EPS.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.39. 1,492,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.69 and its 200-day moving average is $339.17. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

