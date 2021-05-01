SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $137.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce $137.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.97 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $612.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.21 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $774.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SP traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 117,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,913. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.