Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spark New Zealand Limited provides digital services. The company operates through five segments: Retail, Wholesale & International, Gen-i, AAPT, and Technology & Shared Services. It provides fixed line, mobile, and Internet services, voice, interconnect, managed data, and international products and services and telecommunication services. The Company integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged information and communication technologies solutions. Spark New Zealand Limited, formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand. “

Shares of SPKKY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.417 dividend. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

