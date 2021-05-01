Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Trading 7.2% Higher

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Spark Power Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Spark Power Group from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Spark Power Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34.

About Spark Power Group (OTCMKTS:SKPGF)

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

