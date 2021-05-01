SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.08 Million

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $81.08 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00068376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00068702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.53 or 0.00829958 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

