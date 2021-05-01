SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 171,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $109.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $109.65.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

