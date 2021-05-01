Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $379,489. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPPI stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

