Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 126,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

SEAH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. 2,471,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,652. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.85.

About Sports Entertainment Acquisition

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

