Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPOT. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.04.

NYSE SPOT opened at $252.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $143.01 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average is $297.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

