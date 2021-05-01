Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $18.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $21.47.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

