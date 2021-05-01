SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.20.

SPSC traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.44. 275,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.66, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.40.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

