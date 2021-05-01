SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to announce sales of $5.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $5.20 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $31.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $35.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SQZ Biotechnologies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,347,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,551,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,854,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 168,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,194. SQZ Biotechnologies has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $36.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

