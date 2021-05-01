SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$23.00

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$39.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.36.

TSE SSRM opened at C$19.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.31. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 22.96%.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$818,347.20.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

