St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded St. James’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS STJPF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. St. James’s Place has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.18.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

