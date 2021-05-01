Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,489. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

Get Standard Bank Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.