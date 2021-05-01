Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.25

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 32663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCBFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19.

About Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

