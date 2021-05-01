Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $114.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

