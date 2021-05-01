Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.82 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

