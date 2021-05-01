Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Short Interest Update

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,730,000 after buying an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,449,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

