Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE STWD opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $26.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $60,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

