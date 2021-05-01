State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a PE ratio of -163.00 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $192,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,157.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

