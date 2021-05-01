State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $304,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

