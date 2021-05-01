State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $352,000 Stock Position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.05% of PDF Solutions worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

PDFS stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $658.58 million, a PE ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

