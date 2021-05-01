State of Alaska Department of Revenue Invests $399,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

COUP stock opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.66. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.62 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 949 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $243,333.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $507,691.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,383,941 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

