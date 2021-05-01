State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,130 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETH opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $31.90.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

