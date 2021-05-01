State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,670 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of HealthStream worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553,493 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 235,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth about $3,082,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

