State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 63 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREE stock opened at $206.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.98 and a 200-day moving average of $279.90. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.27 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

