State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $117.65 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,998 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $117,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.