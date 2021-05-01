State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,734,536 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 141,822 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comcast were worth $147,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.