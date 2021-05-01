StaysBASE (SBS) Trading 49.4% Lower Over Last Week

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. StaysBASE has a market cap of $545,593.36 and $14,526.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StaysBASE has traded 49.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StaysBASE Coin Profile

StaysBASE’s total supply is 5,395,502 coins and its circulating supply is 3,787,157 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaysBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaysBASE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StaysBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

