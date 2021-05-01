Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

