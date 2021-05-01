Stephens Upgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.50.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 509.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

