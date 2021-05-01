Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.95 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

