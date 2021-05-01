Stifel Nicolaus Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $435.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.68.

DPZ stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.34. The company had a trading volume of 733,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.03. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

