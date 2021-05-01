STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.76.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

