STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STM traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 3,708,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,304. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after purchasing an additional 591,750 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 358,334 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

