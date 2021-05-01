Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Position Raised by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 43,206 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 60,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock worth $925,076 over the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYBT opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

