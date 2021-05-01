Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.