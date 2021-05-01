STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

STOR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.79. 1,250,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $32.09. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.