Strs Ohio Buys 24,880 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 224.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day moving average is $280.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

