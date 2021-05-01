Strs Ohio Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,942,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $329.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

