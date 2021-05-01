Strs Ohio Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 231,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 83,367 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 91,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

