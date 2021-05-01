Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Repligen were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Repligen by 53.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $211.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.33 and its 200 day moving average is $198.13. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 258.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

