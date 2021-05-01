Strs Ohio Sells 27,884 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,884 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 209,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.22, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,319.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,292. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

