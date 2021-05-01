Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

