Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

