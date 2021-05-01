Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,490,000 after purchasing an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,087 shares of company stock valued at $380,694. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.