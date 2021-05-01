Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $756,861.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

