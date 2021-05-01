Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.36 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,332,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

